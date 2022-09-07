Cougars drop contest at TA Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy Cougars football dropped its contest to Tensas Academy Friday night 56-6. Coach Marvin Ferrington said, “We took one on the chin and congrats to a powerful Tensas Team. They dominated the game, they won the coin toss and never looked back.” Penalties, turnovers and a dominating defense never let the Cougars get on track. It does not get any easier for FA next week when they play PVA, the defending 2A State Champs. “They plan to put a hard week together to try and prepare to play better as a team,” Ferrington said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Contest Marvin Ferrington Turnover Sport Cougar Get Penalty Franklin Academy Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ September 7, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Library to host QuickBooks class Aug 3, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host a class on the basics of QuickBooks. Instructed by Stephe… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThreats fly in firefighter, Police Jury spatOCS overcomes multiple significant injuries in victory over Watson ChapelNeville 'gets the W' in sloppy mud brawlWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over SterlingtonCarroll vs. Delhi ruled cancellation instead of forfeitBody retrieved from Black River identifiedWarriors rushing attack, opportunistic defense earn hard-fought victoryTurf anyone?Wossman begins Cahee era with dominant winWest Ouachita rides defense to victory against Caldwell Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
