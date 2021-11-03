Franklin Academy drops first round playoff game against Lee Academy (Ark) to end the year for the Cougars.
The Cougars struggled to get the ground game going early and was not able to recover in the second half of the game.
The Cougar offense was led by Kyler Roberts who was 13 for 21 with 180 yards in the air and three touchdowns. Addison Spradling was the leading receiver with 126 yards, two touchdowns as well as another score on a 55 yard kick off return for a touchdown.
Ty McMurry also contributed 40 yards receiving with a TD as well as recording 4 tackles on the night.
Once again Cade Bailey and Sam Carrington led the Cougar defense with seven tackles each respectively while Roberts added five of his own.
Riley Remore, Isiah Smith, Tucker Grayson and Ty Arnold also made big plays to help the Cougar defense in a losing effort.
The coaching staff was proud of the growth from this young team throughout the season and looks forward to returning the entire team poised to make a good playoff run next year.
Coach Ferrington says that making the playoffs this year was a team goal that was reached but plans on setting the bar higher for next season.
During the season the Cougars went against bigger, older teams and never quit or threw in the towel, a fact Ferrington recognized, “You can’t coach heart and pride and these young men played with that all year long.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.