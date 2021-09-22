The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team lost a district contest against Prairie View Academy on September 14 by a score of 6-1.
Franklin finished the regular season with a district record of 6-2 and second place in district.
Aydenn McCain led the game off with a home run to left field to put Franklin Academy up 1-0. That lead, however, did not hold up as Prairie View countered with a six-run bottom half of the first to make the score 6-1. Franklin threatened in the top of the third when Aydenn McCain singled and Anne Elise Sartin doubled, but ultimately the Lady Cougars were not able to score either one of them.
Although Prairie View only had one baserunner after the first inning, the damage had already been done.
Aydenn McCain led the Lady Cougars offensively, with three hits (home run, single and double), while Sartin, Macie Wall and Avaree McCain also contributed one hit each. Sartin was the losing pitcher. She allowed four earned runs and seven hits over six innings, striking out two and walking none.
FA rallies late to beat Cathedral
Franklin Academy avenged two earlier losses to Cathedral Academy on September 16 by a score of 7-5.
After falling behind 1-0, the Lady Cougars evened things up in the bottom of the second inning when Amanda Hatton doubled and later scored on a wild pitch. Cathedral regained the lead in top of the third to go up 2-1, but Franklin rallied to score two runs in the bottom half of the inning behind a single by Aydenn McCain and a sacrifice fly by Macie Wall to take the lead at 3-2.
The score remained that way until the top of the fifth when Cathedral manufactured a run on a sacrifice fly to tie the score at 3-3.
The Lady Cougars answered in the bottom half of the fifth when Aydenn McCain singled and Anne Elise Sartin homered to put Franklin up 5-3. Cathedral scored one run in the top of the sixth, but Franklin responded with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Taylor Biggs and Amanda Hatton both doubled in the inning, while Aydenn McCain had an RBI single.
Franklin Academy was led offensively by Aydenn McCain with three singles, while Hatton had two doubles, Biggs and Shelby Dickerson each had a double and Sartin had a homer. Sartin was the winning pitcher. The junior allowed three earned runs over seven innings on five hits, while striking out seven and walking one.
Franklin Academy begins their playoff run this Saturday on Field 6 of the Sterlington Sports Complex softball fields.
