The Franklin Academy Cougar basketball team lost two heartbreakers against Tallulah Academy on Jan. 13 and 15.
In the Jan. 13 matchup, FA came up just short against TA, 48-46, in a contest played in Tallulah.
The first quarter had the Cougars in a lead, 13-11 while at the end of first half play, the Cougars stretched their lead to 30-22.
FA continued to lead through the third quarter 39-32, but the lead disappeared in the fourth, 48-46.
Jacob Banks was the leading Cougar scorer with 17 points followed by Christopher Fife with 16 points.
In the Jan. 15 contest, the Cougars played Tallulah at home. The Cougars would take the game into overtime against TA but would still come up just short, 54-57.
At the end of the first quarter, the score was knotted up 12 points each.
TA had a slim lead at the end of the first half, 27-23.
But, in the third quarter FA settled down and scored 16 points as a team to lead TA 39-36.
The score was tied at 50 at the end of the fourth quarter and TA outscored the Cougars 7-4 in overtime for a score, 57-54.
Banks again was the leading Cougar scorer with 16 points while Loren Rollins put in 13 points. Robert Newman had 12 points.
Tensas 58 - FA 46
FA traveled to St. Joseph to take on Tensas Academy Jan. 12. The Cougars came up short against the Chiefs, 58-46.
FA kept the score close in the first quarter, 10-12, while the second quarter saw FA slip to 16-27.
In the second half the Cougars would continue to fight. In the third, FA would score 11 points as a team. The score at the end of third was 27-43.
Fife was leading scorer with 13 points followed by Luke Wolleson with 11 points.
The Cougars record as of press time was 2-8, 1-3 in district. The Cougars were scheduled to play Central on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.