The Franklin Academy Cougar basketball team is experiencing a late-season spark as they push past Prairie View Academy 52-47.
The Jan. 28 home win boosts their overall record to 5-16 while the Cougars continue to wait on their first district win.
“We are playing more competitive, but we just waited too late,” said head FA basketball coach Paul Work. “We just can’t close out a game.”
PVA jumped to an early lead in the contest. At the end of the first quarter, the opposing team led 8-4, but the Cougars came roaring back in the second quarter. Going into halftime, the scoreboard was in FA’s favor, 22-18.
FA continued a successful run in the second half with a score of 32-28 going into the fourth quarter.
Jacob Banks led the Cougar offense with 15 points followed by a 12-point performance by Loren Rollins.
On Jan. 30, FA traveled to St. Joseph to take on Tensas Academy. The Cougars came up short against the Chief, 59-51.
TA led early in the game with a score of 13-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Chiefs continued their scoring drive into the second quarter, and at the end of the half led 30-25.
FA made a strong second-half run but came up short. At the end of the third quarter, the Cougars were behind 45-36.
Banks continued with his season-long solid offensive performance with 13 points.
FA faced Tallulah at home on Feb. 4.
