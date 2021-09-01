Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team opened district play at Tallulah on August 24 with a resounding 15-0 victory.
The Lady Cougars had a seven-run second inning that put the game away keyed by a bases-loaded single by Aydenn McCain that scored Amanda Hatton and Avaree McCain and a bases-loaded single by Taylor Biggs that scored Aydenn McCain and Shelby Dickerson.
Biggs led the Lady Cougar offensive attack with two hits, while Aydenn McCain scored four runs, and Dickerson and Anne Elise Sartin each scored three runs. Sartin was the winning pitcher, and pitched four innings without allowing a baserunner and striking out three.
FA drop close contest to Prairie View
Franklin Academy lost a nail biter to Prairie View Academy in its district home opener on August 26 by a score of 2-1 in eight innings.
The Lady Cougars struck first in the bottom of the fourth when Amanda Hatton singled to score Taylor Biggs. The score remained 1-0 until the top of sixth when Prairie View tied the game at 1-1. At the end of regulation, the score remained tied and the International Tie Breaker rules were put into effect where each half inning would begin with a runner on second base.
Prairie View was able to score this extra baserunner in the top of the eighth inning, but Franklin Academy was unable to match and left runners stranded at second and third to end the game. Seven Lady Cougars had one hit for a balanced offensive attack.
Anne Elise Sartin was the losing pitcher. She pitched eight innings, allowing one run, striking out four and walking zero. Sartin did not surrender a hit until there were two outs in the top of the fifth inning, ending a streak of 37 consecutive batters she had retired dating back to August 9 against Union Christian Academy.
FA bats cool in loss to Cathedral
The Lady Cougars had some uncharacteristic miscues in the field that led to a loss of 2-0 in a neutral game contest against Cathedral School.
Avaree McCain was the losing pitcher. She pitched five innings, allowing two unearned runs on one hit, while striking out three and walking three.
Anne Elise Sartin and Shelby Dickerson paced the Lady Cougars offense with one hit each.
Cougars rebound in Centreville win
Franklin Academy concluded their week with an excellent effort against the defending 3AAA State Champions in a road contest at Centreville Academy.
The Lady Cougars fell behind early but came back late to win by a score of 5-1. After falling behind in the first inning, Franklin Academy scored two runs in the top of fourth inning behind aggressive baserunning by Avaree McCain and Amanda Hatton, who scored on an error with two outs after being moved into scoring position by a sacrifice bunt by Emma Garner.
The Lady Cougars then put the game out of reach in the fifth inning when Anne Elise Sartin doubled and later scored on an RBI groundout by Macie Wall, then Natalie Roberts homered on an 0-1 count to extend the lead to 5-1.
Sartin and Roberts each had two hits to lead the Lady Cougars offensively, while Hatton and Shelby Dickerson each added one hit.
Sartin was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run on three hits while striking out three and walking zero.
Additionally, Sartin had a stretch against Centreville where she retired eleven consecutive batters, making this the third contest of the week where Sartin retired eleven or more consecutive batters, having retired all twelve batters she faced at Tallulah, as well as the first fourteen batters she faced against Prairie View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.