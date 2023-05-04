Cougars roar in playoff wins May 4, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy beat Ben’s Ford Christian in the first two games of the series behind strong pitching performances. Cougars won the first home game 10-0. In Game one Kyler Roberts was locked in throwing five innings of no hit baseball while striking out 10 batters. Roberts, Cade Ingram, Nate Gray and Morgan Rollins paced the Cougar attack with multiple hits each. Gavin Griffing also added a single for the Cougars offense. FA won the second of the series 6-1 to move on in the playoffs.In Game two, Nate Gray got the start and tossed five innings while allowing only one run and striking five batters. Cade Bailey tossed 1 1/3 innings while striking out three while Addison Spradling closed the game out recording the final two outs and striking out one. Cade Ingram, Kyler Roberts, Kaden Liles, Ty McMurry, Cooper Hill, Gavin Griffing and Addison Spradling all hit safely for the Cougars. The Cougars started the quarterfinal round against Tallulah at home on Monday night. The bats came out blistering in route to a 14-3 win in game one. Kyler Roberts got the start on the mound throwing four innings allowing only two hits, one run and striking out nine. Addison Spradling recorded two outs and Nate Gray captured the final out from the mound for the Cougars. The offensive onslaught was led by Cade Ingram who had two triples, a double and five RBIs. Cade Bailey, Roberts and Ty McMurry each had multiple hits for the Cougars in the win. Gavin Griffing, Morgan Rollins and Addison Spradling each got safely in route to the win. The Cougars travel to Tallulah for game two and game three if necessary on Thursday beginning at 4 pm. 