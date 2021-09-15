The Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team continued their winning ways on September 7 with an 11-1 victory over Claiborne Academy.
Aydenn McCain tripled to lead off the bottom of the first inning, then Shelby Dickerson delivered an RBI single to score McCain.
Anne Elise Sartin, Macie Wall, Amanda Hatton and Natalie Roberts all had hits in the inning, with Wall, Hatton and Roberts each driving in one run.
Franklin put the game away in a fifth inning highlighted by a double by Wall, an RBI triple by Taylor Biggs and RBI singles by Roberts, Kennedi Remore and Aydenn McCain.
The Lady Cougars banged out seventeen hits. Roberts led the offensive effort with three hits, followed by Aydenn McCain, Dickerson, Wall, Hatton, Avaree McCain and Remore with two hits each. Sartin was the winning pitcher. She allowed one run on three hits while striking out five and walking none.
Sartin shuts out Tallulah
Franklin Academy manufactured two runs without a hit in the first inning, then put the game away with a nine-run second inning, in a 15-0 victory over Tallulah Academy on September 9.
Avaree McCain got the first hit for Franklin in the second inning, followed by RBI singles by Shelby Dickerson and Anne Elise Sartin in the same inning.
The Lady Cougars finished the scoring in the bottom of the fourth with a single by Amanda Hatton, an RBI single by Kennedi Remore and a walk-off triple by Aydenn McCain.
Franklin Academy had seven hits, led by Aydenn McCain’s two hits. Sartin pitched a one-hitter, allowing no runs on five strikeouts and no walks.
Cougars open Brookhaven tourney with resounding win
After surrendering one run in top half of the first inning, Franklin Academy responded with a nine-run bottom half of the inning on its way to a 14-1 victory over Tri-County Academy, a 4-A school from Jackson, Mississippi.
Aydenn McCain had two hits and one RBI in the inning. Taylor Biggs, Avaree McCain and Shelby Dickerson also contributed RBI singles in the inning.
The offensive attack continued in the third inning when Avaree McCain led off with a double and later scored. Macie Wall also had a two-RBI single in the same inning.
Aydenn McCain and Avaree McCain each had two hits to lead the Lady Cougars at the plate. Anne Elise Sartin was the winning pitcher. She held Tri-County to four hits and one run. Avaree McCain pitched a scoreless fourth inning to finish the contest by run rule.
Sartin shuts out ACCS
Franklin Academy continued their solid play with a 5-0 shutout of Adams County Christian School, a 5-A school from Natchez, Mississippi.
Macie Wall broke a scoreless tie in the second inning when she smashed a home run over the centerfield fence on a 3-2 count.
Aydenn McCain and Shelby Dickerson led off the bottom half of the third inning with a double and single respectively. McCain then scored off an RBI single by Wall. Dickerson subsequently made it home on a sacrifice fly by Amanda Hatton. The Lady Cougars scored again in the bottom of the fifth inning when Anne Elise Sartin drove in Dickerson with an RBI single. Dickerson had led off the inning with a double.
Dickerson, Wall and Hatton had two hits each to pace the Lady Cougars’ nine-hit attack. Sartin pitched a complete game shutout for the win. The right-hander allowed two hits, while striking out seven and walking none.
Cougars roll in win over Victors
Franklin Academy completed its day in Brookhaven with a 9-2 win over Victors Academy from Jackson, Mississippi.
The Cougar bats were hot from the start with six hits in the first inning. Aydenn McCain tripled to lead off the game, followed by an RBI single by Shelby Dickerson, a single by Anne Elise Sartin and a two-RBI triple by Macie Wall. Amanda Hatton later singled to drive in Wall. Natalie Roberts also had a double in the big inning.
Franklin added three more runs in the third inning and two more runs in the fourth inning. Roberts continued her power-hitting with an RBI double to score Taylor Biggs, who had led off the third inning with a single. Aydenn McCain later drove in Roberts with a sacrifice fly. In the fourth, Sartin, Wall and Biggs singled to lead off the inning. Avaree McCain had a two-RBI single to finish the scoring.
The Lady Cougars had twelve hits in the contest, led by Sartin’s three hits. Wall, Biggs and Roberts each had two hits, and Avaree McCain had three RBI. Avaree McCain was also the winning pitcher. The freshman allowed no runs on one hit, while striking out two. Kennedi Remore pitched an inning in relief to finish the game.
