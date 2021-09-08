Franklin Academy Lady Cougars softball team claimed an important road win in district play at Claiborne Academy on August 30 with a 16-5 victory.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Lady Cougars struck back in the top of the second when Avaree McCain drove in Taylor Biggs on a two-out single. FA put the game away the following inning by scoring six runs highlighted by two singles by Kennedi Remore, a double by Macie Wall and a squeeze bunt by Avaree McCain.
Avaree McCain led the Cougar attack with three hits, while Shelby Dickerson, Anne Elise Sartin, Wall, Biggs, Natalie Roberts and Remore each had two hits.
Sartin had a two-run home run in the fourth inning and was the winning pitcher. The junior pitched seven innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits, while striking out twelve.
Cougars continue offensive assault in Porters Chapel doubleheader
Franklin Academy jumped out to an early lead against Porters Chapel Academy on August 31 and never relinquished it in a 15-2 victory.
The Cougars scored four runs in the top of the first inning highlighted by RBI doubles by Macie Wall and Natalie Roberts.
As they had done the previous night, the Lady Cougars had a big third inning to put the game out of reach highlighted by a bases-loaded double by Anne Elise Sartin and an RBI single by Taylor Biggs.
Sartin led the offense with three hits and six RBI, while Wall and Roberts each had two RBI.
Avaree McCain was the winning pitcher. She pitched five innings, allowing two runs on five hits, while striking out three.
FA sweeps doubleheader against Porters Chapel
The Lady Cougars completed the doubleheader sweep against Porters Chapel by a score of 14-1.
Franklin jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning behind an RBI flyout by Amanda Hatton, an RBI single by Natalie Roberts and a two-RBI single by Avery Dickerson.
Anne Elise Sartin led off FA’s half of the second inning with a solo home run, and Macie Wall and Avaree McCain had singles in the same inning to help extend the Lady Cougars’ lead to 12-0.
Wall led the Lady Cougars’ offense with two hits.
Sartin was the winning pitcher. She pitched four innings, allowing two hits, striking out four and walking zero.
McCain, Roberts combine to pitch perfect game
Franklin Academy concluded their week with another doubleheader sweep, this one at home against Providence Classical Academy by scores of 21-0 and 20-0.
The Lady Cougars wasted no time in getting on the board with ten runs in the first inning, paced by two hits each by Aydenn McCain, Anne Elise Sartin and Macie Wall.
Sartin, Aydenn McCain and Wall led the offensive effort with three hits each, while Shelby Dickerson, Amanda Hatton and Natalie Roberts each had two hits.
Avaree McCain was the winning pitcher. She allowed no base runners while striking out four in two innings.
Roberts then closed out the game with a perfect third inning to complete the perfect game.
Game two of the doubleheader was similar to the first game.
Franklin jumped out to a large 13-0 lead in the first inning behind multiple hits by Aydenn McCain, Sartin and Wall.
Aydenn McCain, Sartin, Wall, Taylor Biggs and Roberts led the offense with two hits each. Sartin was the winning pitcher. She struck out five in two innings and allowed no hits or walks. Shelby Dickerson pitched a scoreless third inning to complete the win.
