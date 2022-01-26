Franklin Parish and Mangham postponed their Saturday contest because Mangham had COVID issues.

The first contest was postponed because of COVID issues at Mangham.

The two teams will now meet February 2 in Mangham.

Franklin Parish dropped a pair of games January 18 against Wossman in Winnsboro.

The Lady Patriots fell to the Lady Wildcats 79-62.

“It was high intensity,” said Lady Patriot coach Cassandra Wiley. “It was one of the better games we played. The effort was truly there.”

Zariah Goldman led Franklin Parish with 19 points. Desiree Allen added 15 and Amira Thomas 10.

Franklin Parish’s boys fell to Wossman 77-41.

“You just hope your team values the experience of playing against a good team and learns something from it,” said Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Cooer. “We just need to work on continuing to grow.”

J’Anthony Johnson led Franklin Parish with 10 points.

Franklin Parish hosts Neville Friday.

