COVID postpones FP matchup against Mangham By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Jan 26, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish and Mangham postponed their Saturday contest because Mangham had COVID issues.The first contest was postponed because of COVID issues at Mangham.The two teams will now meet February 2 in Mangham. Franklin Parish dropped a pair of games January 18 against Wossman in Winnsboro.The Lady Patriots fell to the Lady Wildcats 79-62.“It was high intensity,” said Lady Patriot coach Cassandra Wiley. “It was one of the better games we played. The effort was truly there.” Zariah Goldman led Franklin Parish with 19 points. Desiree Allen added 15 and Amira Thomas 10.Franklin Parish’s boys fell to Wossman 77-41.“You just hope your team values the experience of playing against a good team and learns something from it,” said Franklin Parish coach Lonnie Cooer. “We just need to work on continuing to grow.”J’Anthony Johnson led Franklin Parish with 10 points.Franklin Parish hosts Neville Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Parish Mangham Covid Sport Contest Patriots Cassandra Wiley Team Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~1.26.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLady Rebels' West perseveres after second ACL tearMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing marijuanaNo. 3 Wossman outlasts No. 6 Carroll in overtimeNo. 3 Ouachita wins physical contest with No. 8 West MonroeFerriday to forfeit games following altercationTrooper on leave in pain pill probeSouthside gangs square off at Neville ball gameSmith resigns as Ferriday High football coachOPSB accepts $30-million bid for new Sterlington middle schoolNeville boys make it 11 straight with Rayville victory Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.