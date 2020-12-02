After enduring what Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher called one of the craziest five or six minutes he had ever been around, the Dragon football team rolled past Madison 55-18 to advance to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Madison actually took the early lead after returning a fumble 99 yards for a score, and returning an interception for a touchdown.
Mangham, seeded No. 2 in Class 2A, defeated Madison 42-10 the week before in the final regular season game of the year.
"It was not a matter of our guys looking past them or taking them lightly," Wilcher said. "Our guys played hard. It was more us than them. They had one big pass against us, otherwise they didn't even have a first down. We got behind, but our kids handled it."
Cam Wilmore rushed 23 times for 162 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback Kaleb Pleasant passed for 38 yards and rushed for another 85.
Tae Gayden caught two passes for 38 yards and a touchdown.
The unbeaten Dragons travel to Kentwood Friday.
The No. 18 Kangaroos upset No. 15 Jonesboro-Hodge 27-18 to earn the home playoff position.
"They've got good speed and their quarterback is really good," Wilcher said. "He runs the ball really well."
Attempts were being made to play the game at Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond to accommodate more fans. That may change the game to Thursday. Updates will be available on our Web site.
