Tokyo is a long way from Crowville, but that does not bother Hagan Landry. He has faced obstacles and met challenges his entire life.
Landry, a Crowville native, will be competing in the 2021 Paralympic Games August 24 in Tokyo.
Landry was born with achondroplasia dwarfism, but the short stature has not slowed him down.
The second-ranked world shot putter is currently training six days a week in his sport to ready himself for the pinnacle event. With his hard work ethic, he hopes to be on the podium receiving a medal for his country, state and community he loves.
“I love Franklin Parish,” Landry said. “I get a lot of support from that area.”
Additionally in 2019, Landry was the PanAmerican champion. He is the American record holder for shot put with a 47 foot throw, and he placed fourth in Dubai at the World Championships.
His mother is Shan Pierson of Tensas Parish and father is Martin Gill.
Landry attended Crowville Junior High where he played football, and he played like he had something to prove.
“Anybody that played on that team will tell you I was all gas and no brakes,” Landry said, laughing. “People did look at me like I was different, and I couldn’t stand that.”
For Crowville, Landry played running back and defensive linebacker.
“I begged Coach (Blake) Wheeler to play defense,” Landry said. “I wanted to hit somebody.”
Wheeler, who is head football coach at Delta Charter in Ferriday, spoke highly of Landry.
“He was all heart all the time,” Wheeler said. “He always gave 100 percent and never was intimidated. He was a great kid that you wanted on your team, and he never let anything hold him back. I still follow him and his career and use his story to inspire my players today. He was a little bulldog and is still an inspiration.”
He went to high school in south Louisiana where he became involved in track and field and found the shot put. The shot put is a track and field event involving "putting" (pushing rather than throwing)a heavy spherical ball —the shot—as far as possible.
“Did I think I would go this far (in the shot put), no I did not,” Landry said. “But after few years, I got invited to a track and field camp hosted by Olympic coaches.”
The coaches soon saw Landry’s talent and drive and invited to train him. With their training, Landry started to flourish and now finds himself packing for the Paralympic Games.
Paralympic Games are major international sports competition for athletes with disabilities. Comparable to the Olympic Games, Paralympics are split into Winter Games and Summer Games, which alternately occur every two years.
“Basically, we go right after the Olympics,” Landry said. “We head out there first week of August and are there until early September.”
To prepare for the Paralympics, Landry works out six days a week. He works out two days throwing and remainder of the days heavy lifting.
“What started out just as fun is now my job,” Landry said. “I make a living on of this.”
Landry spends his days competing and receiving sponsorships from companies like Adidas.
Meanwhile, the 2020 games were postponed until 2021 because of COVID-19, and the 2024 games are fast approaching, a fact Landry sees as an opportunity.
“They are just around the corner,” he said. “I might as well go to the 2024 games.”
Between the Paralympics, the World Champions will be held in 2022 and 2023, making Landry a busy man. But, he does not mind.
“I might as well go that extra mile,” Landry said.
Landry’s advise for children with disabilities is to work hard.
“I got friends that are totally blind and can run 100m in 10.7 seconds,” Landry said. “I’ve seen people do some awesome things. I’ve seen people high jump over six feet with one leg. If you said I couldn’t do it, I was going to work my butt off and show you I could do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.