The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has released its 2021-22 hunting regulations pamphlet online at the LDWF website. Click here to view the upcoming season’s regulations or visit the LDWF website at https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/seasons-and-regulations.
The pamphlet contains hunting rules, regulations and season dates for the 2021-22 season, including hunting information on LDWF’s Wildlife Management Areas and Louisiana’s federal lands.
Printed copies of the pamphlets will be available in August at LDWF offices throughout the state and at vendors where hunting and fishing licenses are sold.
This season’s regulation pamphlet also has season schedules for the state’s 10 deer hunting areas and major changes for the 2021-22 season.
For more information, contact Tommy Tuma 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.