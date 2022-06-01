LUKE CURTIS signed a baseball scholarship to play for Meridian Community College Friday. Curtis, a Mangham graduate, and District 2-2A MVP, was surrounded by family, friends and coaches at the signing. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)
Mangham’s Luke Curtis will continue his baseball career at Meridian Community College after signing with the Eagles Friday.
Curtis was also recruited by Louisiana-Monroe and other junior college teams.
“I just really liked it when I went and visited,” Curtis said. “I felt at home, and I really liked the coaches. It feels really great. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time.”
Curtis, the District 2-2A Most Valuable Player, batted .451with two home runs. He walked 29 times and stole 14 bases. Curtis was 5-6 on the mound, posting a 3.98 earned run average and striking out 80.
“I really want to hit and pitch,” Curtis said. “I like being in control on the mound.”
Curtis transferred from Family Community Christian School to Mangham as a sophomore.
He said he has always loved playing baseball.
“I can remember throwing rocks up in the air and hitting them with a PCV pipe,” he said.
Curtis is the first player to sign a scholarship for Mangham first-year head coach Brett Duplissey, who was an assistant at Caldwell before arriving at Mangham last year.
“I’ve talked to Luke about how it’s going to be faster, and you will be competing against guys from all over,” Duplissey said. “You have to show up and grind out every day. There’s no doubt in my mind Luke can do it. He will be successful, and I can see him moving on to Division I ball. College coaches love recruiting JUCOs who have played two years of college baseball and have a lot more maturity.”
Meridian finished with a 32-12 record in 2022, and ranked fifth in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
Curtis said he knows he has to improve in a lot of areas at the next level.
“I need to work on the off-speed and change-up,” said Curtis, who has been clocked at 91 on his fastball. “I’m anxious to go. This has been a dream of mine for a long time.”
