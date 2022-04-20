Magnum High senior Luke Curtis has been selected to play in the Louisiana High School All-Star Baseball Game May 20-21 at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville.

The games are sponsored by the Louisiana High School Coaches Association and Louisiana Baseball Coaches Association.

Curtis was selected as a designated hitter for the contest.

“It’s very exciting,” Curtis said. “I get a chance to play with a lot of players I have played with last summer.”

Curtis is hitting .448 this season, and is 5-2 on the mound.

Mangham, which 20-5 lost to Rosepine in the Class 2A semifinals last season as a No. 3 seed

“It’s been really fun this year,” Curtis said. “Coach ‘B’ (Brett Duplissey) has made us way better. We wanted to give him a good year his first year.”

Curtis said his senior year has been flying by.

“I love being on the baseball field,” he said. “I don’t have to think about anything else.”

Curtis will attend Meridian Community College where he will pitch.

“What happens after that I don’t have any idea yet,” he said.

Curtis said he knows last year will be hard to top for the Mangham baseball team.

“But I want to end up my high school career going out with a bang.”

