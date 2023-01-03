Franklin Parish senior quarterback Bryce Curtis and Patriot junior wide receiver Javion White were named honorable mention on the LSWA Class 4A All-State football team.
“They both worked their tails off each off-season, and I am excited to see them both recognized,” said Franklin Parish head coach Adrian Burnette. “Bryce went out on a great note, and Javion can get even better.”
Curtis completed 141 of 261 passes for 2,208 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Curtis also rushed the ball 35 times for 171 yards and five touchdowns, while catching one pass for a 54-yard touchdown.
“This was my third year in Coach Burnette’s offense, I felt really comfortable and we had a lot of really good athletes around me, so I expected us to have a good year,” Curtis said.
Franklin Parish finished with more wins in 2022 (7-3) than the past three Patriot teams combined.
The Patriots fell to North Vermillion 35-28 in a first-round playoff game.
White caught 50 passes for 937 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“That’s a great honor” White said. “I give all the credit to the coaches and my teammates. We worked hard all year. My teammates pushed me, and I pushed them.”
White said he wants to make first team all-state next year.
“We’re going to go harder to get better,” he said. “We want to have a better record and get past that first round and further.”
Curtis competed in the Gridiron Bowl All-American Bowl Game in Orange Beach, Al., last week, tossing a touchdown pass to Vidalia’s Sema’J Hayes.
“That was a lot of fun,” Curtis said. “It was a great way to end the year.”
Curtis is hoping to receive a few offers following the bowl game.
“I really want to play at the next level,” he said.
Two players who led their teams to LHSAA championships and a coach who returned to a title game for the first time in more than a decade headline the Class 4A team.
Quarterback D’Wayne Winfield of Lutcher was voted the Offensive Player of the Year, while St. Thomas More defensive back Nicholas Beckwith was selected as the Defensive Player of the Year.
Dennis Dunn, who led North DeSoto to its first title-game appearance, was voted Coach of the Year for the squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state.
Dunn, who won nine titles at Shreveport’s Evangel Christian, coached the Griffins to a 12-2 record and a runner-up finish to Lutcher and Winfield in the Division II nonselect final.
Winfield led the Bulldogs to their ninth LHSAA title with 4,657 yards of total offense and 70 touchdowns. The recent UL commitment passed for 2,187 yards with 32 TDs and rushed for 2,477 yards and 38 TDs.
Beckwith led STM to the Division II select title with 95 tackles and 6 interceptions, 2 of which he returned for TDs.
