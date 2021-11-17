A short-handed Mangham High School football team advanced in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs as the Dragons defeated Capitol High of Baton Rouge 28-6 Friday in Mangham.

Mangham is the No. 10 seed, while Capitol came in at 23.

The Dragons visit Jonesboro-Hodge Friday at 7 p.m.

Jonesboro-Hodge, the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 26 Oakdale 42-20 in the first round.

Mangham quarterback Gage Hutson, starting in place of injured quarterback T.J. Bell, ran for 100 yards and passed for another 50, scoring two touchdowns.

Diego Rosales, subbing for starter Jalen Williams, rushed for 148 yards.

Webb and Williams are expected back this week.

Mangham receiver T.J. Johnson had 60 yards receiving Friday.

“We did some different things with T.J.,” Wilcher said. “Our defense did a great job, keeping them from scoring. Their touchdown came on special teams.”

Mangham finished its season falling to Ouachita Christian 48-12 to enter the playoffs at 7-3 in which Bell and Williams were injured.

Both are expected back Friday.

The Dragon’s three losses came to three teams who finished the regular season undefeated. 

Jonesboro-Hodge is 9-2 on the year.

“They have a lot of athletes with a lot of speed,” Wilcher said. “We’ll see how well we match up with them.”

Mangham advanced to the Class 2A semifinals last year before falling to Kinder by a 19-13 score.

The winner of Friday’s game faces the winner of No. 3 General Trass and No. 19 Welsh.

