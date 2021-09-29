Mangham High picked up its first shutout of the season as the Dragons blanked Delhi Charter 42-0 in its District 2-2A opener in Mangham.

“Our defense played really well,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “Our offense played well at times.”

Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell run for 176 yards and passed for 140 more.

Running back Jalen Wiliams rushed for 180 yards and added 104 yards receiving.

Mangham improved to 3-1 with the win.

The Dragons visit Ferriday Friday.

Last year, the Dragons pulled off a 42-36 upset win in a battle of unbeatens that put Mangham in the driver's seat for the District 2-2A championship. 

Mangham snapped Ferriday's 19-game win streak with the win. The streak was the second-longest behind Acadiana at 20.

The loss was the first for Ferriday at Melz Field since a 12-6 playoff loss to St. Helena in 2017, and the first regular season loss at Melz Field since a 20-12 loss to Vidalia.

Ferriday is still seeking its first win of the season after losses to Alexandria Senior High, Bastrop, and a wild 52-50 loss to Rayville in Rayville Friday.

“They still have a lot of athletes,” Wilcher said. “It’s going to be a battle.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.