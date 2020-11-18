Mangham High clinched the District 2-2A title and kept alive its hope for the first undefeated regular season since 2014 as the Dragons defeated Vidalia 44-14 Friday in Mangham.
The Dragons, 7-0, trailed 8-6 early in the contest before taking a 24-8 halftime lead.
“We had a big week," said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher, whose team was coming off a huge 42-36 win over defending state champion Ferriday.
"The kids received so many awards and so many pats on the back. It was Homecoming and Senior Night. So we figured we would come out flat, and we did. It took a little time but we just kept playing. It's something we need to learn from."
Kaleb Pleasant finished 17-of-29 for 376 yards and three touchdowns, rushing for another score.
Tae Gayden had four catches for 143 yards, catching two TD passes.
Cam Wilmore had a big night on the ground, rushing 17 times for 214 yards and two touchdowns.
TJ Johnson caught five passes for 144 yards and a TD.
JT Smith had four receptions for 32 yards.
Kolby Poindexter caught two passes for 55 yards.
Mangham, ranked No. 2 in the Class 2A power rankings, ends its season at Madison in Tallulah Friday.
"They have some athletes and played well against Rayville and Vidalia," Wilcher said. "We have to go in and execute."
