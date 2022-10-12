Dragons dominate Vikings, 52-6 By Joey Martin / Sun sports Oct 12, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email MANGHAM’S JALEN Williams blew past the Vidalia Viking defense Thursday night. Williams, the state’s leading rusher, racked up 204 yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mangham High made quick work of Vidalia High Thursday in Mangham in a 52-6 win over the Vikings in District 2-2A play.Mangham running back Jalen Williams, the leading rusher in the state, finished with 204 yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns. Williams also caught two passes for 28 yards.“Our defense played well, we got a couple of picks,” said Mangham Head Coach Scott Wilcher. “The guys came out focused.” Austin Lively completed 5-of-11 passes for 71 yards, while gaining eight yards on the ground with a touchdown.Freshman Brody Hudson finished with 89 yards on 10 carries.Mangham improved to 5-1.The Dragons are sitting at No. 4 in the Division IV non-select power rankings. The LHSAA revised the postseason after adding more select teams this past summer.Kentwood is sitting at the top of Division IV non-select, followed by East Feliciana. White Castle and Mangham. Arcadia is at No. 5.The top 28 teams advance to the postseason.The top four teams at the end of the regular season receive a bye.Mangham plays at Madison Friday.‘We just want to continue getting better and concentrating on us before the playoffs,” Wilcher said. 