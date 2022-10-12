Mangham

MANGHAM’S JALEN Williams blew past the Vidalia Viking defense Thursday night. Williams, the state’s leading rusher, racked up 204 yards on 20 carries with five touchdowns. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis)

Mangham High made quick work of Vidalia High Thursday in Mangham in a 52-6 win over the Vikings in District 2-2A play.

