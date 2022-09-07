Dragons out muscle Jena, 36-14 Sep 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mangham High outscored Jena 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Giants 36-14 in Mangham Friday in its season-opener“We wore them down in the second half,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “They were very physical.”Jalen Williams carried the ball 28 times for 292 yards with three touchdowns.Tyshawn Johnson scored two touchdowns, one on a pass from Austin Lively. “That was a good test for us,” Wilcher said. “We won’t play many teams as physical as Jena. Our defense did a great job shutting down their running game.”Mangham plays at Sterlington Friday.“These are the kind of games we need right now,” Wilcher said. “Sterlington has a very good ball club, and will be a big challenge for us.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jena Scott Wilcher Mangham High Running Game Touchdown Sterlington Sport American Football Ball Club Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ September 7, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Library to host QuickBooks class Aug 3, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host a class on the basics of QuickBooks. Instructed by Stephe… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThreats fly in firefighter, Police Jury spatOCS overcomes multiple significant injuries in victory over Watson ChapelNeville 'gets the W' in sloppy mud brawlWest Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over SterlingtonCarroll vs. Delhi ruled cancellation instead of forfeitBody retrieved from Black River identifiedWarriors rushing attack, opportunistic defense earn hard-fought victoryTurf anyone?Wossman begins Cahee era with dominant winWest Ouachita rides defense to victory against Caldwell Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)West Monroe returns to form in 24-7 victory over Sterlington (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
