Mangham High rebounded from a 35-13 loss to 3A power Sterlington to defeat Caldwell 35-7 in Columbia Friday.
“We got off to a slow start, but by the middle of the second quarter we started executing better,” said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. “The kids played well and they played hard. Ur defense played really well, they gave us one big play the whole night.”
Mangham senior quarterback TJ Bell completed 12-of-15 passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.
Junior Jalen Williams rushed 24 times for 222 yards and had 105 yards receiving. He scored three touchdowns.
Tyshawn Johnson caught six passes for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Michael Johnson snagged one passes for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Mangham hosts Delhi Charter Friday in its District 2-2A opener. The Dragons are defending district champions.
Delhi Charter is 1-2 on the season, falling to Winnfield and West Ouachita, while posting a win over D’Arbonne Woods.
“We want to keep improving each week,” Wilcher said. “We should have our entire offensive line back. We need to go in focused on every play and continue playing hard.”
