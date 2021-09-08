Mangham High School offensive lineman Antonio Bell picked up a loose fumble at the Oak Grove 1-yard line and carried it the end zone to give Mangham a 27-23 upset win over the two-time defending Class A state champion Tigers Friday in Oak Grove.
“That was a big win, no question about it,” said Mangham coach Scott Wilcher. “But we still have to get better.”
Short an offensive lineman, Wilcher lost two more during the contest.
“We had to bring a couple of defensive guys over to offense,” he said. “Our defense really played well. And we had some big plays.”
The first big play came on Mangham’s first possession as Jalen Williams went 95 yards for the first score of the game.
The Dragons trailed 16-13 at halftime.
Cole Casey had two interceptions for Mangham.,
Willams and Mangham quarterback T.J. Bell accounted for the four TDs for the Dragons.
“We have to work on our special teams,” Wilcher said. “This is the first year in a while we don’t have someone who can kick it deep.”
The Dragons host 3A Sterlington Friday.
“We didn’t have a lot of time to enjoy this one,” Wilcher said. “We have to get ready for Sterlington. As usual, they have a very good football team. If we’re not ready, it’s going to be a long night."
