Duplissey receives first win as Dragon’s coach By Joey Martin / Sun Sports Mar 2, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It didn’t take long for Mangham head baseball coach Brett Duplissey to experience his first win as the Dragons opened their season with a 10-6 win over Grant on February 21.Duplissey served on his dad, Buster’s, football staff and also helped with the Caldwell Parish baseball team. Buster Duplissey retired last year after 30 years at Caldwell Parish High.Duplissey has been an assistant coach at Caldwell the last four years. He attended Bossier Parish Community College in 2013 on a baseball scholarship. “It was awesome,” Duplissey said of his first head coaching win. “It was very special. The kids played hard, and I believe in them 100 percent. They made it very easy for me.”Winning pitcher Gage Hutson, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.Colt Casey led the Dragons with three hits.Lane Almond pitched the final inning.Mangham fell to Sterlington 6-0 on Thursday. “We had five errors, hit four batters and walked three,” Duplissey said. “You just can’t do that against a team like that.”Mangham defeated Caldwell Parish 15-3.“We came out hot and scored three runs in the first inning,” Duplissey said. “They scored one run and I told our guys we have to get that run back. We scored 10.”Winning pitcher Hutson and Austin Lively had two hits each.Almond homered.Layne Pierce singled.“I’m happy with the way we’re playing,” Duplissey said. “A new coach coming in and new system, but they have really bought in and come together.”Mangham will compete in the Trey Atlick Tournament against St. Charles, Opelousas Catholic and Crosset High of Arkansas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Brett Duplissey Baseball Sport Caldwell Almond Inning Lane Win Parish Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~3.2.2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Truck meet Jan 12, 2022 VEHICLE ENTHUSIASTS look over a classic car Jan. 9 at a Winnsboro truck meet. Proceeds from … Read more +3 Carter children taught ‘Louisiana roots’ Jan 12, 2022 Editor’s note: Fred Carter Jr., Franklin Parish native, will be honored with a Northeast Lou… Read more Vigil planned for Temple, Clark Jan 5, 2022 A candlelight vigil for Logan Temple and Kasidy Clark is scheduled for Franklin Parish High … Read more +3 Engines help spread Christmas cheer Dec 17, 2021 Children and adults have to come to expect the Christmas model train scene in the McDuffee H… Read more Christmas parades Dec 8, 2021 WISNER’S ANNUAL Christmas parade was a hit to those who rode in it and spectators. With more… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDoes McGlothin’s ‘Born On The Bayou’ impress Idol judges?Chief, officers could face chargesClaiborne Christian girls claim Division V State ChampionshipWild fast start sends No. 5 Ouachita to quarterfinalsMARTIN: State titles have become the norm for Northeast Louisiana baseballPolar Bear Classic results: West Monroe's win over Barbe highlights weekendNo upsets this time: West Monroe beats Southwood to advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for aggravated flight from officerWossman girls clinch state tournament berthSEDD questions Ellis’ funding proposal Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.