It didn’t take long for Mangham head baseball coach Brett Duplissey to experience his first win as the Dragons opened their season with a 10-6 win over Grant on February 21.

Duplissey served on his dad, Buster’s, football staff and also helped with the Caldwell Parish baseball team. Buster Duplissey retired last year after 30 years at Caldwell Parish High.

Duplissey has been an assistant coach at Caldwell the last four years. He attended Bossier Parish Community College in 2013 on a baseball scholarship.

“It was awesome,” Duplissey said of his first head coaching win. “It was very special. The kids played hard, and I believe in them 100 percent. They made it very easy for me.”

Winning pitcher Gage Hutson, was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

Colt Casey led the Dragons with three hits.

Lane Almond pitched the final inning.

Mangham fell to Sterlington 6-0 on Thursday.

“We had five errors, hit four batters and walked three,” Duplissey said. “You just can’t do that against a team like that.”

Mangham defeated Caldwell Parish 15-3.

“We came out hot and scored three runs in the first inning,” Duplissey said. “They scored one run and I told our guys we have to get that run back. We scored 10.”

Winning pitcher Hutson and Austin Lively had two hits each.

Almond homered.

Layne Pierce singled.

“I’m happy with the way we’re playing,” Duplissey said. “A new coach coming in and new system, but they have really bought in and come together.”

Mangham will compete in the Trey Atlick Tournament against St. Charles, Opelousas Catholic and Crosset High of Arkansas.

