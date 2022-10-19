The Northeast Louisiana All-Stars pieced together an impressive collection of local star players ahead of the sixth annual I-20 Bowl. Just like last year’s contest with the Northwest All-Stars, this year’s game will be held on a Sunday (Dec. 18) at Ruston High at 2 p.m. The East holds a 4-1 record against the West in the postseason series. The East’s roster is comprised of seniors from schools across Northeast Louisiana that were selected by a panel of coaches. Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez will serve as the All-Star team’s headman this season with assistant coaches Adrian Burnette (Franklin Parish), Bakari Guice (Richwood), Landry Carter (Delhi), Mike Rainwater (West Ouachita), Chad Reeder (Ruston), Jeremy Foot (Delhi Charter) and Jimmy Sampson (Caldwell). The full roster of this year’s club is listed below: Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB KeShawn Reed, Richwood DT Dyson Fields, Ruston RB Johnny Woods, Wossman WR Landon Graves, OCS QB Christian Davis, Ruston TE Broc Hogan, OCS WR Chauncey Lee, West Monroe LB Demardrick Blunt, Carroll ATH John Barr, Sterlington WR Amareya Greeley, Carroll RB Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek DB Jaden Osborne, Ruston QB Elijah Foster, Franklin Parish DL Chandler Pettis, Neville K D’Angelo Woods, Neville DT Michael Thompson, St. Frederick ATH Charlie Robinson, Sterlington DE TyShawn Johnson, Mangham DB Cam Hill, Union DB Jalen Williams, Mangham RB Kam Franklin, Oak Grove DB Armani Shelbon, Union TE Toriano Traylor, Union LB Sam Farmer IV, Wossman LB Andre McMerchant, General Trass OL Kris Pleasant, Ouachita OL Elijah Henderson, Franklin Parish LB Noah Miller, Ouachita OL Mason Skipper, Ruston OL Carson Tucker, West Monroe OL Connor Tucker, West Monroe OL Payne Hagan, Oak Grove OL Jaden Gibson, Neville WR Jy Brown, Carroll DL Alternates Brooks Anzalone, Neville QB Bryce Curtis, Franklin Parish QB Keldrick Green, General Trass RB Chauncy Harper, Lincoln Prep RB Zelmarcus South, Wossman OL Jeremiah Major, Wossman OL Jay Treadway, Ouachita TE Merritt Cognen, Delhi Charter TE Kellan Hall, Sterlington DE Michael Nolan, West Ouachita DE Jackson Snow, West Monroe DT LaTrevion Christian, Carroll LB Quincy Lewis, Cedar Creek LB Colin Cork, OCS LB Jordan McWain, Ruston CB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.