The Northeast Louisiana All-Stars pieced together an impressive collection of local star players ahead of the sixth annual I-20 Bowl.
Just like last year’s contest with the Northwest All-Stars, this year’s game will be held on a Sunday (Dec. 18) at Ruston High at 2 p.m. The East holds a 4-1 record against the West in the postseason series.
The East’s roster is comprised of seniors from schools across Northeast Louisiana that were selected by a panel of coaches. Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez will serve as the All-Star team’s headman this season with assistant coaches Adrian Burnette (Franklin Parish), Bakari Guice (Richwood), Landry Carter (Delhi), Mike Rainwater (West Ouachita), Chad Reeder (Ruston), Jeremy Foot (Delhi Charter) and Jimmy Sampson (Caldwell).
The full roster of this year’s club is listed below:
Jayleen Butler, Richwood DB
Chaunky Lewis, Ouachita DB
KeShawn Reed, Richwood DT
Dyson Fields, Ruston RB
Johnny Woods, Wossman WR
Landon Graves, OCS QB
Christian Davis, Ruston TE
Broc Hogan, OCS WR
Chauncey Lee, West Monroe LB
Demardrick Blunt, Carroll ATH
John Barr, Sterlington WR
Amareya Greeley, Carroll RB
Lane Thomas, Cedar Creek DB
Jaden Osborne, Ruston QB
Elijah Foster, Franklin Parish DL
Chandler Pettis, Neville K
D’Angelo Woods, Neville DT
Michael Thompson, St. Frederick ATH
Charlie Robinson, Sterlington DE
TyShawn Johnson, Mangham DB
Cam Hill, Union DB
Jalen Williams, Mangham RB
Kam Franklin, Oak Grove DB
Armani Shelbon, Union TE
Toriano Traylor, Union LB
Sam Farmer IV, Wossman LB
Andre McMerchant, General Trass OL
Kris Pleasant, Ouachita OL
Elijah Henderson, Franklin Parish LB
Noah Miller, Ouachita OL
Mason Skipper, Ruston OL
Carson Tucker, West Monroe OL
Connor Tucker, West Monroe OL
Payne Hagan, Oak Grove OL
Jaden Gibson, Neville WR
Jy Brown, Carroll DL
Alternates
Brooks Anzalone, Neville QB
Bryce Curtis, Franklin Parish QB
Keldrick Green, General Trass RB
Chauncy Harper, Lincoln Prep RB
Zelmarcus South, Wossman OL
Jeremiah Major, Wossman OL
Jay Treadway, Ouachita TE
Merritt Cognen, Delhi Charter TE
Kellan Hall, Sterlington DE
Michael Nolan, West Ouachita DE
Jackson Snow, West Monroe DT
LaTrevion Christian, Carroll LB
Quincy Lewis, Cedar Creek LB
Colin Cork, OCS LB
Jordan McWain, Ruston CB

