Franklin Parish landed six players on the District 2-4A first team and two on the second team.

Named to the first team were sophomore pitcher Connor Perritt, freshman third baseman Drew Cooper, senior outfielder Josh Kemp, freshman utility player Kason King and junior utility player Eli Foster.

Named to the second team were sophomore shortstop Cason Cloesnner and senior outfielder Dylan Hackney.

Neville’s Brayden Terra was named Outstanding Pitcher, Neville outfielder Zeb Ruddell was named Outstanding Player and Neville’s Paul Geurriero was named Coach of the Year.

