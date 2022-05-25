Eight FP players named to district list May 25, 2022 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Parish landed six players on the District 2-4A first team and two on the second team.Named to the first team were sophomore pitcher Connor Perritt, freshman third baseman Drew Cooper, senior outfielder Josh Kemp, freshman utility player Kason King and junior utility player Eli Foster. Named to the second team were sophomore shortstop Cason Cloesnner and senior outfielder Dylan Hackney.Neville’s Brayden Terra was named Outstanding Pitcher, Neville outfielder Zeb Ruddell was named Outstanding Player and Neville’s Paul Geurriero was named Coach of the Year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Player Neville Sport Baseball Softball Josh Kemp Kason King Eli Foster Connor Perritt Drew Cooper Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ May 25, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Princess Theatre plans auditions for upcoming plays Apr 21, 2022 Princess Theatre will hold auditions for three upcoming presentations in the coming weeks. Read more OPOM’s ‘Old Time Religion’ exhibit scheduled for April 14 Apr 7, 2022 Come experience “Old Time Religion” art exhibit at the Old Post Office Museum (OPOM) in Winn… Read more Nelson recalls investigating civil-rights cold cases Apr 7, 2022 Stanley Nelson’s name is familiar to readers of The Franklin Sun who have enjoyed his histor… Read more +5 Friends of Crowville turn spring break into way to serve local youth Apr 6, 2022 Franklin Parish children on spring break from school were given a chance last week to partic… Read more Crowville's Spring Fling Apr 6, 2022 Friends of Crowville Spring Fling was enjoyed by many Saturday, April 2. The event was held … Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesChoudrant woman accused of terrorizing at Calhoun churchOuachita shows off explosive offense in Captain Shreve spring gameWest Monroe's Hawsey named District 2-5A MVPWarriors, Chiefs compete in three-team spring scrimmageSt. Frederick baseball takes top District 2-1A honorsWMPD arrests Monroe man for pouring syrup in gas tankWest Monroe man accused of stealing saws from storage unitNeville baseball sweeps District 2-4A top honorsSterlington racks up District 2-3A honorsMan arrested in connection to large fight at bar Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1)
