A palette is a comparable range, quality, or use of available elements. When we hear the word, “palette,” we often think of an artist. It’s a great analogy for the point I’m here to make. An artist’s palette is full of different shapes, sizes, colors and types of paint. Sometimes on their own, the paints can be ordinary. However, when the artist uses brush strokes to combine the paint and make it something beautiful, the colors that were once ordinary are now- extraordinary. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.