A palette is a comparable range, quality, or use of available elements. When we hear the word, “palette,” we often think of an artist. It’s a great analogy for the point I’m here to make. An artist’s palette is full of different shapes, sizes, colors and types of paint. Sometimes on their own, the paints can be ordinary. However, when the artist uses brush strokes to combine the paint and make it something beautiful, the colors that were once ordinary are now- extraordinary.
How can this be compared with the students, faculty and staff of Franklin Parish High School?
On our own, we fall and we fail. When we meet the right people, we don’t fall, but instead, we flourish. We collaborate with others to make something beautiful. And while we are now all one, all united, we weren’t always this way. Franklin Parish High School was built on the pillars of eight schools that combined to make one, making that bland canvas bright and colorful.
Members of Franklin Parish High School faculty have recently decided to paint the end zones of the football field.
The idea was inspired by Notre Dame- who have nine stripes on each end. There are 18 stripes total, and they are all at a 42 degree angle, signifying the year that Notre Dame was established, 1842.
The Patriots have decided to paint eight lines on each of the end zones, signifying the eight schools that came together to create Franklin Parish High School. These schools are Ogden, Gilbert, Wisner, Fort Necessity, Crowville, Ward III, Baskin, and Winnsboro. Each school has an interesting history, so let’s discover them.
Ogden: home of the Trojans. Head schoolmaster, R.T. Kilpatrick opened Ogden July 27, 1874. The school was booming until a fire broke out and destroyed some of the high school building. The decision was made to make Ogden a junior high school. Eventually, in 2003, the school board voted to close the school altogether, due to the expense of repairing the school building that was damaged by the fire. All of the students of Ogden were transferred to Winnsboro Elementary School. Which brings me to my next school out of the eight…
Winnsboro: the Black and Gold Wildcats. The high school was established in 1892. Again, a fire destroyed part of the school ,and it had to be completely rebuilt in 1937 and ‘38.
In 1964, a new high school hosted an open house, and the new Winnsboro High School was built at 1600 Glover Drive, which is now the home of the Patriots.
Crowville: the Green and Gold Bulldogs. The school was established in 1916, being the third public high school in Franklin Parish. Crowville High School was accredited in 1919, making 1920 the first graduating class. The original school was destroyed by a fire April 7, 1960 and had to rebuild. It was transformed into a junior high school in 2004-2005. The bulldogs are still fighting today.
Speaking of bulldogs, we also have Wisner taking the stage. It was established in the mid-fifties. Wisner and Gilbert were merged to make one black high school. Wisner High and Middle school were closed in the late nineties, which is when Gilbert became a K-8 school
Gilbert: the purple and gold demons. In 1970, Gilbert became an integrated high school. It became a middle school in 2004-2005. Members of Gilbert and Wisner went to Winnsboro High for high school.
Ward III, the Tigers. The school was established in 1949. Students from Winnsboro and various churches created Ward III elementary. At the time, the grades were only 1-7. In 1950, they added eighth grade. In 1963, 9th grade was added, but it didn’t become a high school until 1970.
In 1997, Ward III, Crowville, and Baskin consolidated to create one high school. Crowville was the official high school of the area. The Ward III and Baskin buildings were now just junior high schools. In 2004, a tornado destroyed the Ward III building, so the kids were shifted to Crowville after the decision was made for Winnsboro to become the one high school.
Fort Necessity: the red Eagles. The school was changed to a middle school in 2004.
Lastly, we have Baskin, the purple and gold Rams. Baskin Junior High was started in churches and small rooms. By 1900, more students started attending the school, so the small building was redone and converted into a school. In 1922, the junior high school was turned into a high school. Then in 1997, it was changed back into a middle school, as it still is today.
The Patriots strive to symbolize unity. With the end zones getting a makeover, the Patriots hope to show everyone that eight schools were all on the palette, sitting by themselves.
Now, they have blended into something divine: the home of the Franklin Parish Patriots.
