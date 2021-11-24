Franklin Academy Cougars basketball team fell to Tensas Academy Chiefs, 67-49.

Addison Spradling had a solid game against the Chiefs, scoring 13 points.

Robert Newman and Aden Ward put up eight points each in the contest.

The varsity ladies played Riverfield on Nov. 15 and beat them, 54-45.

Anne Sartin lead the offensive charge with 17 points.

Amanda Hatton dropped 14 points for the Lady Cougars, while Natalie Roberts and Shelby Dickerson put in eight points each.

On Nov. 16, FA dominated Tensas Academy, beating them 62-21.

Dickerson was the leading scorer with 11 points followed by Macie Wall with 10 points.

Roberts, Sartin and Avery McCain had eight points each.

The Lady Cougars improved their record to 3-2 while the boys dropped to 0-3.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.