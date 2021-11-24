FA battles TA, Riverfield Nov 24, 2021 Nov 24, 2021 Updated 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy Cougars basketball team fell to Tensas Academy Chiefs, 67-49.Addison Spradling had a solid game against the Chiefs, scoring 13 points.Robert Newman and Aden Ward put up eight points each in the contest. The varsity ladies played Riverfield on Nov. 15 and beat them, 54-45.Anne Sartin lead the offensive charge with 17 points. Amanda Hatton dropped 14 points for the Lady Cougars, while Natalie Roberts and Shelby Dickerson put in eight points each.On Nov. 16, FA dominated Tensas Academy, beating them 62-21.Dickerson was the leading scorer with 11 points followed by Macie Wall with 10 points.Roberts, Sartin and Avery McCain had eight points each.The Lady Cougars improved their record to 3-2 while the boys dropped to 0-3. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cougars Anne Sartin Natalie Roberts Shelby Dickerson Amanda Hatton Fa Addison Spradling Sport Robert Newman Tensas Academy Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~11.24.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Coordinators prepare for parades Updated Nov 11, 2021 Local parade organizers are busy working on their respective parades and Christmas festivals… Read more +3 Spirits On The Hill brings history to life Nov 11, 2021 Spirits On The Hill brings a rich history to life in the hills of Harrisonburg. Read more Wellspring Tree Lighting scheduled Nov. 30 Nov 3, 2021 There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season in Winnsboro than with The Wellspring’s… Read more Memorial highlights Fife accomplishments Oct 27, 2021 A memorial remembering the many accomplishments of late Baskin Mayor Geraldine Harrison Fife… Read more Forms available for Baskin festival Oct 27, 2021 “We’re gonna press on, and we’re gonna have the hap-hap-happiest Christmas since Bing Crosby… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNeville's Campbell suits up midgame to help No. 2 Tigers survive and advanceWest Monroe woman arrested for stealing items from Wal-MartMonroe man accused of blocking traffic with shopping carts, resisting officerSterlington man accused of holding woman hostage at gunpointMPD arrests West Monroe man for shooting victim with BB gunWest Monroe makes statement at Chalmette, advances to play No. 1 ZacharyWMPD arrests West Monroe woman for telling Monroe man to bring gunMonroe man accused of pulling victim out of wheelchairEagles get after Ascension Catholic, set up Calvary rematchWMPD arrests West Monroe man for harming daughter Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
