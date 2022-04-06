FA loses to defending state champs Tallulah Academy 5-8 on March 29.
Cooper Hill got the start for the Cougars and went 4.1 innings allowing six hits, two earned run’s, walked two and struck out three.
Cade Bailey and Addison Spradling both pitched in relieve for the Cougars.
Kyler Roberts led the offense going two for three at the plate followed by a double by Hill and singles by Gavin Griffing, Addison Spradling and Ty McMurry.
FA beats UCA
FA outlast UCA in midweek offensive game.
Addison Spradling got the start for the Cougars with Caden Liles coming in relief to get the win.
Liles pitched 6.1 innings pitched allowing nine hits, two earned runs with four strike outs.
Roberts added a double and two singles while Griffing, Nate Gray and Addison Spradling all added two hits each for the Cougars offense. Liles, Morgan Rollins and Ty McMurry also contributed with a base hit each in the winning effort.
Friday night doubleheader
Game #1 Tallulah beats the Cougars 13-2 behind a strong pitching performance from TA’s ace.
FA’s offense was kept down and only managed four hits on the game: a double by Ty McMurry and singles by Griffing, Gray and Spradling. Roberts, Spradling, Griffing, hill and Gray all tossed on the mound in a losing effort for the Cougars.
Game #2 TA beats FA 11-4 to finish the night.
Roberts got the start for the Cougars lasting 2.2 innings allowing two hits, 0 ERs, walked four and struck out five.
Nate Gray pitched in relief and went 2.1 innings pitched allowing four hits, three ERs with three base on balls and three strike outs.
Roberts was two for four on the night with a single and double while Griffing and Spradling both hit doubles as well. Caden Liles, Nate Gray and Ty McMurry also had singles for the Cougars in a losing effort.
FA played Monday night at home against Prairie View Academy and will traveling to Bastrop on Thursday to face the Spartans in a doubleheader.
