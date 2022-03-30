Windy with scattered thunderstorms during the morning - storms becoming more widespread and possibly severe this afternoon. Storms could contain tornadoes. High 78F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Franklin Academy beats Providence 15-8 in slugfest on March 15.
Nate Gray got the start for the Cougars and went two innings while striking out three batters.
Kyler Roberts pitched five innings in relief for the Cougars allowing no earned runs and striking out 10.
Cade Bailey, Addison Spradling and Roberts all had three hits to lead the offense while Gray, Cooper Hill, Caden Liles, Gavin Griffing also contributed two hits each. Ty McMurry added a hit for the onslaught.
On March 21, The Cougars lost to Claiborne 14-10.
Kyler Roberts got the start for FA going 3.2 innings while giving up five hits, two earned runs and striking out five.
Addison Spradling tossed 2.1 innings for the Cougars allowing three hits, two earned runs while striking out two.
Cooper Hill finished on the mound with one inning pitched allowing two hits, one earned run and one strikeout.
The offense was led by Sam Carrington and Roberts adding two hits each for the Cougars while Gavin Griffing added a double and Cooper Hill a single in the losing effort.
The Cougars on March 25 dropped both games of the double header as they were unable to get the offense rolling by scores of 7-2 and 6-1.
In the double header Roberts was able to add multiple hits while Carrington added a double with singles also by Gray, McMurry and Griffing in the losing effort.
FA returns to action against last years state champs Tallulah Academy at Tallulah on Tuesday night and then back home on Friday for a April 6 double header.
