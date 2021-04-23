Franklin Academy Cougars baseball team took Prentiss Christian Academy in three games during first round MAIS playoffs.
In the first game, played in Winnsboro on April 20, FA handled Prentiss 11-1. FA traveled to Mississippi April 22 and met a Prentiss that had regrouped. FA was beat by Prentiss, 4-3.
But, FA would not be denied a trip to the second round and beat the pesky team, 2-0.
In game one, FA beat Prentiss Christian Academy, 11-1, behind a strong offensive performance.
Ty McMurry, Cade Bailey, Trace McCurley, Cooper Hill and Kyler Roberts led the offense with two hits each. Roberts contributed three RBI’s while McCurley and Gavin Whittington each had two RBI’s for the Cougars.
Senior McCurley got the start for the Cougars going 3.2 innings allowing three hits, four strikeouts and only one walk before giving way to Cade Bailey.
Bailey threw 1.1 inning of relief allowing one hit, one run, one strikeout and two walks.
Roberts closed the game on the mound pitching the final frame allowing 0 hits, 0 walks and recording two strikeouts.
The Cougars will travel to Prentiss Mississippi on Thursday for game two and a game three if needed to close out the first round of the MAIS playoffs.
In game 2, FA goes down in final frame 4-3.
Roberts lasted six innings allowing seven hits, three runs, two base on balls and having 12 strikeouts.
McCurley led the offensive with three hits while Gavin Whittington and Gavin Griffing each contributed with one hit each in a losing effort. FA rallied back to win game 3 and the series by a score of 2-0.
McCurley had a strong performance on the mound pitching seven innings, striking out 10, allowing three hits, 0 runs and walking just two batters.
FA will played the first game in the quarterfinal match up on Monday afternoon in Winnsboro against Tallulah Academy.
