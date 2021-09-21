The Cougars traveled to Bastrop to play Prairie View Academy on Monday night and won 36-26 behind an outstanding offensive performance by Addison Spradling.
Spradling finished the night with 234 total yards along with 2 rushing TDs, 2 receiving TDs and 1 interception for a touchdown as well. Kyler Roberts added to the offense with 83 rushing yards and 154 yards passing and 2 passing TDs. Kaden Lyles added to the receiving game with an 18 yard reception as well.
The Cougar defense played well against a very potent Spartan offense. Cole Bailey, JC Ferrington, Noah Ratcliffe, Kaden Lyles and Roberts all recorded multiple tackles to help slow the Spartans.
FA JV Cougars take the field at home on Tuesday September 28 against Tensas Academy.
