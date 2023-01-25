The Cougars lost the first game of the week to district foe Claiborne Academy.
Kyler Roberts led the Cougar offense with 15 points, four rebounds, four steals and one block on the night before going down with an injury.
Addison Spradling scored 14 points with 4 rebounds, one steal and one block on the night as well.
Hoyt Carrol contributed five points with five rebounds for the Cougars in the losing effort.
The Cougars dropped the second game of the week against a non district opponent Briarfield Academy.
Addision Spradling led the offense with 17 points and 4 rebound on the night. Aiden Ward contributed eight points – four rebounds, Hoyt Carrol had six points – four rebounds, Gavin Griffing had four points – three rebounds, Morgan Rollins had four points – eight rebounds and Blaine Mullican contributed two points – three rebounds in a losing effort.
In the final game of the week the Cougars went on the road to win at district opponent Tallulah Academy.
Hoyt Carroll led the Cougar offense with 17 points – 9 rebounds, Morgan Rollins had 13 points – seven rebounds, Aiden Ward had 11 points – seven rebounds while Addison Spradling had 11 points and two rebounds for the Cougars in a winning effort.
The Cougars host district opponent PVA at home on Tuesday night and travel to WCCA on Thursday night to continue action on the court.
