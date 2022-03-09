FA Cougars blank UCA, 10-0 Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email FRANKLIN ACADEMY pitcher, Cade Bailey, fielded a bunt and made a throw to first baseball in a Friday contest against Union Christian Academy. (Sun photo by Joe Curtis) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy wins first regular game of the year shutting out Union Christian Academy from Farmerville by the score of 10-0.Cade Bailey started on the mound for the Cougars and went four innings allowing no runs on three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Kyler Roberts pitched in relief allowing throwing two innings allowing no runs, no hits and two strikeouts. The offensive attack was led by Addison Spradling with three hits while Caden Liles, Nate Gray, Roberts and Ty McMurry all contributed singles for the Cougars in a winning effort.Cougars drop second game of season on cold night against Briarfield Academy on Monday. The offense struggled to get going early and couldn’t overcome the deficit. Addison Spradling led the offense with 2 hits followed by Cade Bailey, Sam Carrington and Nate Gray who all had singles as well. Gray started on the mound for the Cougars and lasted two innings allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out three. Cade Bailey and Cooper Hill pitched in relief. The Cougars look to bounce back at home Friday night when they host Briarfield Academy. 