Franklin Academy stumbles in a game against Tensas Academy 28-6. 

The Cougars struggled to get there offense going and penalties took points off the board a few times allowing the Chiefs to pull away. 

Cade Bailey led the Cougars defensively in tackles but had help from Sam Carrington and Ty McMurry who seemed to be around most plays on the defensive side of the ball. 

Addison Spradling led the receivers with 80 yards and the lone FA touchdown on the night. 

Kyler Roberts passed for 110 yards with a score while having 40 yards rushing on the ground. 

The Cougars return to action on Friday night for the last regular season game to face a tough Claiborne Academy for homecoming in Winnsboro.

