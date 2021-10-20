FA Cougars falter at TA Chiefs Oct 20, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Franklin Academy stumbles in a game against Tensas Academy 28-6. The Cougars struggled to get there offense going and penalties took points off the board a few times allowing the Chiefs to pull away. Cade Bailey led the Cougars defensively in tackles but had help from Sam Carrington and Ty McMurry who seemed to be around most plays on the defensive side of the ball. Addison Spradling led the receivers with 80 yards and the lone FA touchdown on the night. Kyler Roberts passed for 110 yards with a score while having 40 yards rushing on the ground. The Cougars return to action on Friday night for the last regular season game to face a tough Claiborne Academy for homecoming in Winnsboro. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Franklin Academy Cougar Ty Mcmurry Addison Spradling Kyler Roberts Sport School Bailey Receiver Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~10.20.2021 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY October offers 'spooky fun' around Franklin Oct 6, 2021 Area residents have plenty to choose from when searching for Halloween fun and Fall Festival… Read more +3 FPHS homecoming announced Sep 29, 2021 Franklin Parish High School is proud to announce their 2021 Homecoming Court. Read more Mangham plans homecoming festivities Sep 29, 2021 Mangham High School will host its Homecoming Week, “Lights, Camera, Action”, October 4 – 8. Read more Towns decorate for Fall Sep 29, 2021 Local towns decorated for Fall at central locations which can be used for pictures. Shown ab… Read more Home is FPHS for new principal Sep 22, 2021 Rebecca Bonner is home, and she loves it. Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests man at Parkview Apartments for waving knife, stabbing tireSupreme Court suspends assistant city attorney for DWI; suspension deferredRuston hangs on to beat Ouachita in double overtimeMarchman: 4JDC judges filed over 20 complaints against herWest Monroe records 100th straight district victoryMARTIN: Previewing the Top 5 games in the parish for Week 8OCS' Wiley breaks Laird's receiving recordMPD arrests two Mississippi suspects for gambling at Pecanland MallSterlington remains undefeated with Wossman winWest Monroe Aldermen approve $600k fee to plan Sports Complex launch Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedStudents misled court, medical school claims (2)Lawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.