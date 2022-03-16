Franklin Academy bounces back Friday night to beat Briarfield Academy 12-2 at home. 

Kyler Roberts was on the mound for the Cougars. He pitched five innings allowing five hits, two runs, two BB’s while striking out 11. 

The Cougar offense was well rounded as multiple Cougars contributed in a big six-run first inning, and they never slowed down. 

Roberts led the attack with three hits while Ty Mc Murry added two singles. Addison Spradling contributed two doubles for the Cougars. 

Sam Carrington, Cooper Hill and Gavin Griffing each had doubles while Cade Bailey and Nate Gray both added singles in the winning effort.  

