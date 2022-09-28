Franklin Academy picked up where it left off on the level of intensity they played with Thursday night as the beat Union Christian 68-20.
Addison Spradling led all rushers with 160 yards on the ground with four touchdowns while adding a 49-yard reception and 28-yard kickoff return. Kyler Roberts rushed for 64 yard for a touchdown, 46 touchdown reception for a touchdown, a 65-yard interception returned for a touchdown and added 144 yards through the air with a touchdown.
Cade Bailey added 63 yards on the ground with a touchdown while having a passing touchdown as well.
Cade Ingram added a 28-yard touchdown reception and an interception as well for the Cougars.
Ty McMurry added 10 yards rushing and 67 yards receiving on the night while leading the Cougars on defense in tackles.
Defensively the Cougars held UCA to a limited number of positive plays on offense.
Coaches praised the Cougar group on the level of effort that was put forth on both sides of the ball.
The offensive line dominated the game while opening massive holes and allowing time for the passing game.
QB/WR/RB players made great plays all night but the running game led by Spradling was phenomenal.
The defense and special teams play by the Cougars was one of the best performances yet.
The Cougars look to keep playing at that same level and will return to action this Friday and host Riverdale at home at 7 p.m.
