The FA Lady Cougars closed out the final week of regular season play last week and finished as district 5 champions.
The Lady Cougars faced the Claiborne Academy Lady Rebels and Tallulah Lady Trojans in the final two games. The Lady Cougars were tied in district with Claiborne and had to win by more than seven points to secure the championship. The Lady Cougars won the game 53-43.
The Lady Cougars were led in scoring by senior Shelby Dickerson with 23 points, Macie Wall 8, Natalie Roberts and Anne Elise Sartin 6, Katelynn Faulk 4, Amanda Hatton and Taylor Biggs each had 3.
The second game of the week was against the Tallulah Lady Trojans. The Lady Cougars came up short in the game, losing 47-42.
Dickerson led the Cougars with 18, followed by Macie Wall with 7, Katelynn Faulk and Amanda Hatton 4,Roberts Sartin and Biggs with 3 each.
The Lady Cougars ended the regular season with a 13-7 record.
The Lady Cougars finished first in District 5 and was the #1 seed in the South State Tournament.
The Lady Cougars got a first round bye to start the tournament. The Lady Cougars played the PVA Spartans in the semi-final game on Friday. The Lady Cougars played great defense holding the Spartans to 21 points while scoring 40.
Anne Elise Sartin led the Cougars with 13, followed by Katelynn Faulk with 8,Natalie Roberts 7, Shelby Dickerson 6, Amanda Hatton 4, and Macie Wall 2.
The win secured a spot in the championship game and would determine the seed for the state tournament. The Lady Cougars fell to WCCA by a score of 52-42 giving the Lady Cougars a number 2 seed.
The Cougars were led by Shelby Dickerson with 14, followed by Natalie Roberts with 12points, Anne Elise Sartin6, Kate Faulk and Amanda Hatton 4, Macie Wall with 2.
The Lady Cougars will start the State tournament on February 15 against Newton Academy in Greenville, Mississippi.
