Franklin Academy rolls over Central Academy 52-6 with a high-powered offense at home.
Kyler Roberts paced the offense with 107 yard rushing and two touchdowns while throwing for 101 yards.
Sam Carrington added 60 yards rushing with a touchdown while recovering a fumble for a touchdown forced by Addison Spradling. Spradling had two receiving touchdowns while also throwing a 60-yard touchdown to receiver Cade Bailey.
The Cougar defense, anchored by Ty McMurray and Bailey, played a tough game allowing less than 100 yards offense to the Pioneers.
FA played a great game on both sides of the ball and the youthful team continues to improve.
Cougars stand at 2-1 on the season.
