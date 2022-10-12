FA drops district road contest Oct 12, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy drops district road contest 61-44 to WCCA. The Cougars came out and played well but penalties hampered the offense and they could not keep the pace with Rams late in the game. Kyler Roberts had 299 yards in the air with four touchdowns while adding 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. FA had two receivers with over 100 yards as Addison Spradling had 183 yards with three touchdowns and Cade Ingram added 112 yards with a touchdown as well. Ty McMurry and Cade Bailey anchored the defensive effort for the Cougars with seven tackles each. Riley Remore, Cole Bailey and Blaine Mullican each had three tackles for the Cougar defense. Coach Ferrington acknowledged that the Cougars had drawn a very tough schedule this year, “They have played really hard this year and just haven’t been able to get over the hump.” The Cougars look to bounce back this week as they host Tensas Academy on Thursday night at 7 p.m. for Franklin Academy’s homecoming. 