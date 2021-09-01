Franklin Academy varsity dropped their second contest of the season 38-6 to last year’s state runner-up Tallulah Academy.
It was tough sledding for the offense against the larger Tallulah defense most of the night.
Izic Garrison led the rushing attack for the Cougars with 41 yards rushing. Addison Spradling had the lone score for the Cougars on a 36-yard reception. He led receivers with 57 yards receiving.
The Cougars defense struggled to slow down Tallulah’s offense but Spradling and Blaine Mullican both had a fumble recovery for the defense.
FA varsity will look to get back on track as they host Central Academy Friday night at 7 p.m. in Winnsboro.
