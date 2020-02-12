Sometimes the shots just don’t fall.
This was the case Tuesday night when the Franklin Academy Lady Cougars battled Prentiss Christian Academy in the first round of the south state playoffs.
PCA beat FA 48-46 in Woodville at Wilkinson County Christian Academy.
“The game came down to making free throws, and Prentiss made the best of that,” said head basketball coach Paul Work. “The girls gave it all they had in this game.”
The Lady Cougars battled back from a 28-16 deficit at the end of the first half to draw close to Prentiss in the waning minutes of the contest.
“The shots just did not fall in the second half and foul trouble set in,” Work said.
One of the leading scorers throughout the season, Shelby Dickerson, was again an offensive pacesetter. Dickerson put in 14 points for the Cougars against PCA.
Another strong offensive player, Katelynn Faulk, tallied 12 points for the night.
Macie Wall, who is numbered in the group of offensive generators, notched nine points.
FA relied on the steady performance of Anne Elise Sartin the entire season and in the playoff game against Prentiss, Sartin did not disappoint. She racked up seven points.
“We had a good season considering most of our players were tenth grade and below,” Work said. “Things look promising for the next few years. These girls should be proud and set their sights on working for next year. This is a great bunch to work with, and I enjoyed them very much.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.