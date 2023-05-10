Franklin Academy drops final two games at Tallulah 6-7 and 5-7.
Nate Gray started game one throwing three innings allowing only two runs while striking out six.
Cade Bailey and Cooper Hill pitched in relief for the Cougars.
Cooper Hill had the hot bat in game one with three hits including a home run to centerfield.
Ty McMurry added two hits of his own while Cade Ingram, Cade Bailey, Kyler Roberts and Nate Gray all had base hits for the Cougars.
In game two Roberts got the start and pitched two innings giving up three hits and six earned runs while Gray came in and closed the game out allowing no hits and no runs for the remainder of the game.
Ty McMurry blasted a solo shot in the top of the seventh but the Cougars fell short at the end.
Ingram, Bailey, Roberts, Gray and Hill all had base hits for the Cougars as well in the losing effort.
The Cougars fought hard in both games and just came up short to TA.
The coaches would like to thank all the fans for their support throughout the year. Franklin Academy had three seniors- Cade Bailey, Cooper Hill and Morgan Rollins that helped lead the team this season that will be greatly missed but we know the future is bright for all of them as well as the Cougars returning squad for next season.
