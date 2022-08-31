FA falls to Tallulah Aug 31, 2022 48 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy played a home game Friday night against a tough 3A opponent with even tougher field conditions due to the amount of rain in the area over the past week. The Cougars started slow but was able to maintain through the first half only being down 22-16 at the half. The Trojans used their depth to wear down the Cougars in the second half as they pulled away to a 52-22 victory. Cade Ingram led the Cougars in receiving with 106 yards and a touchdown while Cade Bailey caught a touchdown pass as well. Running back Addison Spradling added a touchdown on the ground as well. Quarterback Kyler Roberts led the Cougars on the ground attack with 69 yards rushing and 132 yards through the air. FA coaches said this was a tough game against a very good opponent and feel as if all the guys really played well. The Cougars return to the field Friday night at Tensas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Cougar Sport Addison Spradling Kyler Roberts Franklin Academy American Football Opponent Home Game Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun~ August 24, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Library to host QuickBooks class Aug 3, 2022 Concordia Parish Library will host a class on the basics of QuickBooks. Instructed by Stephe… Read more Davis Park open Jul 13, 2022 CHILDREN ENJOY the newly refurbished Davis Park playground in Winnsboro Monday morning. Cons… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLate heroics lend Sterlington jamboree win over NevilleWest Monroe drops "sloppy" jamboree affair with RustonOuachita rides front seven to victory against Oak GroveMangham flashes speed in 26-19 jamboree victoryMistakes pile up for West Ouachita in jamboreeOPSO arrests Monroe man at wedding2022 FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Youth and talent flood field for St. FrederickVidalia native rides ‘Long Black Train’MARTIN: Don't take Neville vs. Sterlington for grantedVikings setting own destiny Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedA local take: Jack booted siege (1)Jim Brown: Overreach by FBI (1)Monroe man arrested for carrying gun at Pecanland Mall (1)
