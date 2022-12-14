After getting off to a 1-4 start to their season, the Franklin Academy Lady Cougars basketball team turned the corner last week by winning all three of their contests.
On Dec 6, the Lady Cougars went on the road to Tensas Academy and used a fourteen-point first quarter and twenty-point fourth quarter to topple the Lady Chiefs by a score of 57-37.
Annie Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 27 points, while Avaree McCain had 9 points and six rebounds.
On Dec. 9, Franklin Academy defeated Riverdale Academy at the Prairie View Invitational Tournament by a score of 49-35.
After Riverdale’s point guard made three consecutive three-pointers to give her team an early 9-5 lead, Amanda Hatton played stellar man defense on her and limited her to just five points the rest of the game.
Despite Riverdale being undefeated, the Lady Cougars played solid defense and were consistent offensively. Leading by six points entering the fourth quarter, Franklin went on a 15-7 run to put the game away with Aydenn McCain scoring 8 points and Sartin scoring 6 points in the quarter.
Sartin led the Lady Cougars with 16 points, followed by Aydenn McCain with 12 points and Taylor Biggs with 8 points and 13 rebounds.
Macie Wall also had 14 rebounds and two blocks for Franklin.
On Dec. 10, Franklin Academy defeated Prairie View Academy at their tournament by a score of 38-27.
Although the Lady Cougars were cold to start the game and fell behind by six points, they quickly recovered and tied the game before the end of the first quarter. Franklin then went on a 28-11 run over the second and third quarters to put the game away.
The scoring was balanced for the Lady Cougars, with Sartin scoring 9 points, Avaree McCain scoring 7 points, Hatton scoring 7 points, Biggs scoring 6 points, Aydenn McCain scoring 6 points and Wall scoring 3 points.
Wall led Franklin in rebounds and blocks for the game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.