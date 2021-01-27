The Franklin Academy boys basketball team continue to play hard but come up just short against opponents.
The Cougars lost two close district match ups last week against Prairie View Academy and Central Academy.
The Cougars played Central in Winnsboro on Jan. 19 and fell 52-41.
“We could not get going in the first half,” said Head Coach Paul Work. “Central shot lights out all night.”
Central built up a 12-7 lead in the first quarter and a 31-18 lead by the end of the first half.
FA would cut into the lead in the third quarter 42-31 but time ran out in the fourth before they could catch fully up.
Loren Rollins and Robert Newman scored nine points each for the Cougars.
PVA - 25 - FA 22
FA continued to play hard but again came up short. This time against PVA Jan. 21 in an away game.
“These guys played hard,” Work said. “I know losing the last three out of four games by three points or less is tough, but they keep playing. I am proud of the way they handle themselves.”
FA lost the contest, 25-22.
PVA blanked the Cougars in the first, 8-0, but FA came roaring back in the second, cutting the lead 11-7.
FA would get within one point of PVA at the end of the third quarter 20-19 but would eventually fall to the home team.
Robert Newman was the leading Cougar scorer with nine points followed by Jacob Banks with seven points.
The Cougar’s overall record stands at 2-10 and 1-5 in district.
Next scheduled game was Jan. 26 verses PVA and Tensas Academy on Jan. 28 in Winnsboro.
