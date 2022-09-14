Franklin Academy led most of the game against defending 2A state champions Prairie View Academy in Bastrop Friday night but PVA was able to complete a last second heave with two seconds remaining to go ahead.
After almost a two-hour rain delay, the Cougar squad came out ready to play in a hostile environment.
Addison Spradling led the Cougar offense rushing for 132 yards with a touchdown while adding 84 yards receiving and a touchdown.
Kyler Roberts was 5 of 9 for 101 yards with a touchdown while adding 68 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns.
Cade Bailey led the Cougar defense with 12.5 tackles on the night while adding a rushing touchdown and fumble recovery as well.
The Cougar defense played extremely well and was able to capitalize field position that was setup by the kickoff specialist Ty McMurry who booted several kids inside the 10 yard line.
Coaches for FA was really proud of the heart the guys played with against PVA and look forward to building on the game.
The offensive and defensive line played with tenacity, the linebackers’s and defensive back’s tackled in space well and the team was focused for the entire game.
The Cougars have a bye this week but return for a home game on Thursday Sept. 22 against Union Christian Academy.
