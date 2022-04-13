Franklin Academy Cougar baseball team found themselves down 7-3 after two innings on Monday night before storming back to take the lead in the fifth inning. 

Addison Spradling got the start for the Cougars and lasted 1.1 innings allowing three earned runs while striking out two UCA players. 

Cooper Hill pitched the remainder of the second inning for the Cougars allowing two hits and three earned runs. 

Nate Gray got the win for the Cougars as the right hander pitched five innings allowing just four hits, one earned run while striking out nine. 

The Cougar offense was led by Addison Spradling who managed three hits for the Cougars followed by Gray, Kyler Roberts and Ty McMurry who managed two hits each for the Cougars. 

Cooper Hill, Cade Bailey, Gavin Griffing and Morgan Rollins all had base hits for the Cougars as well to round out their offense.

