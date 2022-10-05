FA overcome by Riverdale Oct 5, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Franklin Academy drops home game to Riverdale Academy 50-18. The Cougars were plagued with penalties, gave up explosive plays early to the RA offense and wasn’t able to overcome those mistakes. Cougars played with the Rebels in spurts but couldn’t get it together consistently. FA will return to action in district road contest as they travel to Woodville, MS to take on Wilkinson County Christian School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Franklin Academy Riverdale Academy Cougar School Sport Home Game Contest Penalty Mistake Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION The Franklin Sun ~ October 5, 2022 NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Lowentritt Gazebo Sep 28, 2022 THE LOWENTRITT Gazebo at Davis Park is ongoing a major facelift. Workers removed the roof, s… Read more +3 Residency helps Burns explore style Sep 1, 2022 Local artist and art instructor Shelby Kiper Burns of Wisner was recently given a unique opp… Read more Winnsboro native holds VP position for national publishing company Aug 26, 2022 A Monroe man whose strong work ethic can be traced to his days spent on his family’s farm in… Read more Winnsboro native on journey to beat cancer Aug 24, 2022 Isaiah 41:10 Read more Flag posting ceremony to honor cousins who died in Vietnam Aug 10, 2022 The sacrifices of two Winnsboro, La., cousins who were killed in action during the War in Vi… Read more Submit your News, Community Items and Letters to the Editor! We're always interested in hearing from our readers! Let us know what's going on! Submit MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apartOuachita plays fast and physical in Thursday night's win over OCSWest Ouachita shakes off tough loss ahead of Ouachita encounterRuston edges Neville in classic slugfest between rivalsLaw clerk, judges want evidence thrown outWarriors prepare for Top 10 clash against OCSSterlington defeats 'much improved' Richwood teamMonroe man allegedly jumps from second story to avoid policeCarroll celebrates homecoming in style with 62-0 winNELA farmers face crisis Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedMARTIN: How West Monroe's non-district schedule fell apart (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.